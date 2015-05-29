Listen to a Brand New Kanye West Track (Probably) Called “A Long Time”

Ever since Kanye announced the release of his seventh solo record back in March, news on the release has been scarce. Steve McQueen said Yeezy played him the record in full. 88 Keys confirmed he’s on a track with Bruno Mars and Diddy. The record never dropped on JAY Z’s streaming service TIDAL (perhaps it’s now the only thing that could muffle that venture’s slow, flatulent exhale). And the album’s title changed from So Help Me God, to SWISH, after Kanye tweeted out a series of photos of Kim Kardashian with the same headline. We have, however, heard four tracks likely to be taken from the record: “Only One“, “FourFiveSeconds“, “Wolves”, and “All Day“. Those three are likely to be joined by a fourth – rumoured to be titled “A Long Time” – which recieved CDQ airplay (!!!) last night. Take a listen below:

The track was debuted by DJ Windows 98, otherwise known as Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, which seems strange, but then again maybe not when you consider the world’s biggest music celebrities reportedly hang-out together in some big pyramid in the sky.