Listen to a Snippet of a New Skepta Track Called “Gang”

It’s pretty hard to get excited over new music that only lasts 30 seconds and is recorded in poor quality, but if you’re going to get your headphone cable in a twist over anything then it may as well be this snippet of a new track from Skepta. The track, which is called “Gang” and was played in a club over the weekend, reportedly features production from Toddla T. In it, there’s a line about the omnipresent iPhone software update, which probably makes this the first grime track to tackle bug fixes and multi-tasking firmware features. Have a listen below.

unreleased @TODDLAT x @Skepta last night pic.twitter.com/uj6FbSZVj2

