PREMIERE: Listen to an Exclusive Remix of Beyoncé’s “Pretty Hurts”

Imagine team Beyoncé calling you up and telling you they want to work with YOU. That’s basically what happened to I AM A CAMERA, the Manchester/London duo that have spent the last year putting out a bunch of massive tracks that’ve hit #1 on Hypemachine and remixed everyone from Lana Del Rey to Zebra Katz. Here’s what they had to say about collaborating with Bey:

“The remix came about because we were was contacted by Beyoncé’s musical curator who had heard our songs and asked for an I AM A CAMERA version of “Pretty Hurts”. Beyoncé is one of our favourite artists of all time and a true icon, so to get this remix is beyond exciting for us. Working with Beyoncé’s vocals has got to be one of the most surreal and exciting moments in our career so far. Surfboard.”

Beyoncé has also been collecting images of prettiness in a kind of physical-beauty-is-skin-deep social media project. You can check it out here, and then send her a picture of you on a beach with your grandma looking adorable.

