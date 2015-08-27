Listen to Argentinian Native Tall Juan’s New Track “Falling Down”, Recorded by Mac DeMarco

It’s hard to believe Tall Juan is a millenial. When we asked him to send through an embed code the above video, he replied, “What’s an embed code?” Still here he is, living and breathing in 2015, emailing music websites, and releasing a new video exclusive to the internet. The track is called “Falling Down” and it was recorded by Mac DeMarco at Jizz Jazz studios. The video itself, directed by Matthew Volz, also features Mac DeMarco and fellow musicians Walter TV, Tonstartsbandht, and Beastie Vee.

Tall Juan himself is a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, resident of Far Rockaway, Queens, New York, trusty sidekick to Juan Wauters‘ live band (as well as The Beets), and a fierce lover of The Ramones. As you may have guessed from all the words we’ve used above, “Falling Down” is an impressive exercise in somehow laidback yet spectactularly upbeat guitar-based muzak.

Catch him on tour at the dates below:

9/3 Miami, FL @ Churchill’s Pub

9/4 St. Augustine, FL @ Shanghai Nobby’s

9/5 Tampa, FL @ The Bends

9/6 Tallahassee, FL @ Rotten Fest

9/7 Birmingham, AL @ The Firehouse

9/8 Asheville, NC @ TBA sik spot

9/9 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

9/10 Harrisonburg, VA @ TBA sik spot

9/11 Washington, DC @ Babe City Records

9/12 Montclair, NJ @ Meatlocker

9/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Shea Stadium

9/14 Mad Hard, Chillin

9/16 Greenfield, MA @ John Doe jr.

9/17 Portsmouth, NH @ The Red Door

9/18 Burlington, VT @ Friends + Family VT

9/19 Boston, MA @ Theives Grotto

9/20 Providence, RI @

9/21 Baltimore, MD @ Zissimo’s

9/22 Cincinnati, OH @ Tacocracy

9/23 Chicago, IL @ Wally’s World

9/24 Detroit, MI @ Elijah’s

9/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Girard Hall

9/26 Worcester, MA @ Clark University