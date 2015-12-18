Ariana Grande’s ‘Christmas & Chill’ is the Perfect Festive Chirpse

There are only 13 days left of 2015 and we’re still tapping our feet on Rihanna, Kanye, and Frank Ocean. Tickets for the ANTI tour are on sale when the album doesn’t even have a tracklist yet, Saint was delivered before SWISH, and July 2015 came and went. Such is the desperate pain of being a music fan in 2015. Unless someone pulls the sneak-drop while we’re all balls deep in Christmas dinner, that’s about it for the year. It’s ok though because Ariana Grande has come through with a surprise stocking-filler in the form of Christmas & Chill – a six-track EP that is exactly in nature is it is by name. Recorded in her home studio in a week, it basically sounds like a Cassie album (speaking of which, where is Cassie’s album?) but with sleigh bells and lyrics like “tis the season for some love giving!” It’s basically the perfect festive chirpse.

Stream it below.

