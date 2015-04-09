Listen to bent hugo’s Remix of Den Gyldne Triangel’s “Maskindans”

Spring has finally almost sprung in Denmark and it’s time to get into techno. And we’re not talking about Ibiza techno here either, mind you, we’re talking about dark sweaty getting-high-on-bath-salts techno in the Berghain sense. Copenhagen’s underground phenomenon bent hugo is out with his first remix ever and he chose wisely with this number by Norwegian synth based post punk group Det Gylne Triangel, “Maskin Dans.” The original track was produced in 1982 and was hailed as “innovative, dark, dancey, and representative of the new sound of the 80s.”

In his remix, bent hugo takes the tempo up along with the overall attitude of the track, giving it a caffeine pill driven beat worthy of a 6am thrash session in a pool of your own sweat and drool. The characteristic “Maskiiiiin – dans” vocal and drum samples still make up the groundwork of the track but it’s been reimagined to include a blend of the 80s new wave sound and a more current techno and club vibe. We’ll see you on the dancefloor.