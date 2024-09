BLONDE, a producer duo, met through YouTube channel Eton Messy, which one of them runs. Fresh from clocking up millions of plays on both YouTube and Soundcloud, they’re about to put out their latest single, “Foolish”. Featuring PMR signee Ryan Ashley on the vocal, the track aired on last night’s Annie Mac show and is premiering in full above.

Buy “Foolish” here and pre-order the whole EP here.

Videos by VICE