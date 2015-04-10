Listen to Bottled In England’s cover of Radiohead’s “Karma Police”

So you like Radiohead, who doesn’t? But do you also fancy the above drum and bass, german minimalistic techno inspired reimagining of slam hit “Karma Police”? If so, good for you. Beyond the fact that it’s a track meant for the type of guy who’s equally comfortable crying in a bathtub and receiving handjobs on the subway, it’s very likely to be the only sure-fire way to take your Radiohead fanboy image to the next level while simultaneously showcasing your versatile personality. Also, it’s a great way to jump in and start listening to Bottled In England. It’s a win/win really.

Bottled In England are currently touring with their latest EP TECH, and you should totally catch them playing Lille Vega tonight.