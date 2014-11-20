Listen to Furnsss’s ‘Discover II’ and Melt Into Your Couch

Seagreen Records has been putting out fantastic albums on cassette for the last two years. Their new single from Connecticut-based Furnsss continues the streak. Furnsss’s song, “Discover II”, is druggy dream pop that feels tailor-made for being played in a basement at high volume while you burn through a six-pack and a box of whippets – but don’t let the band’s parents catch you. The guys in Furnsss are all in their teens, and some of them still live at home.

The band’s first full-length is out November 28 on Seagreen. It’s called “Silent Gold”, and it looks like it’ll be right in line with the Slowdive-meets-White Fence vibe of the single. Luckily, the album will also be released online, so you won’t have to buy a Talkboy on eBay to listen to it on tape.

Preorder the album now at the Seagreen Records web​site.

Photo by James Palko

More music:

