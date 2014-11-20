VICE
Listen to Furnsss’s ‘Discover II’ and Melt Into Your Couch

Seagreen Records has been putting out fantastic albums on cassette for the last two years. Their new single from Connecticut-based Furnsss continues the streak. Furnsss’s song, “Discover II”, is druggy dream pop that feels tailor-made for being played in a basement at high volume while you burn through a six-pack and a box of whippets – but don’t let the band’s parents catch you. The guys in Furnsss are all in their teens, and some of them still live at home.

The band’s first full-length is out November 28 on Seagreen. It’s called “Silent Gold”, and it looks like it’ll be right in line with the Slowdive-meets-White Fence vibe of the single.  Luckily, the album will also be released online, so you won’t have to buy a Talkboy on eBay to listen to it on tape.

Preorder the album now at the Seagreen Records web​site.

Photo by James Palko

