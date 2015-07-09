Listen to Gold Class’ Latest Track ‘Life as a Gun’

Melbourne newcomers Gold Class, surge with an urgent cadence on their latest single “Life As a Gun”.

Led by Adam Curley’s deep vibrato croon, the four-piece present a musical style that is both familiar and hard to pin. Like a punkier Viva Hate era Morrissey or a moodier Gang of Four, the song, taken from their upcoming debut album and a follow up to the “Michael” 7, bristles and buzzes at a corybantic pace.

Gold Class are punky but literate -the band formed when guitarist Evan James Purdey recruited fellow creative-writing students Mark Hewitt (drums) and Curley – and though they have only been playing a short time, they’e quickly built a reputation as one of best live bands on Melbourne’s very healthy music scene.

We sent Adam some questions to find out more.

Noisey: Your stage presence has an intensity and effortless cool. You sing with your hands in your pocket. Is it weird to know what to do or act on stage?

Adam Curley: Well, I don’t have an instrument to hold so I’m kind of free to do whatever I want. Sometimes that’s standing with my hands in my pockets, which I’m sure I did at first because I was nervous, and sometimes I go for a wander around. Being on a stage is pretty weird, yes.



Your voice and songs sound quite dark. Are you worried that people think you are some overly serious and brooding person?

I don’t know that anyone really thinks about me much, but no, I’m not too worried. Most people are smarter than other people think. And if they aren’t it has nothing to do with me.



Is “Life as a Gun” some metaphor for modern life? There’s no safety switch between pilates classes and attending a housemates dog shampooing pop up?

If that’s how it speaks to you, who am I to disagree? Although I might question your living arrangement.

Gold Class will release their debut album on Spunk (Aus) and Felte (EU/US) later in 2015.

Catch Gold Class at these shows:

August 17 – Melbourne at Northcote Social Club

August 29 – Sydney at Volumes Festival

