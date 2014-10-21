Listen to Hoodboi’s Remix of Lido’s “I Love You”

It’s apt that the Norwegian producer Lido stylizes his name on Soundcloud with a heart emoticon. His tracks are imbued with a sugary, wide-eyed innocence, the sort of shit you can’t communicate with mere words and letters. You need brackets and threes, combined for the ultimate display of fealty, respect, and passion: <3. as=”” soon=”” you=”” click=”” “play”=”” on=”” the=”” soundcloud=”” box=”” below,=”” you’ll=”” be=”” transported=”” into=”” a=”” magical=”” land,=”” land=”” that=”” i=”” like=”” to=”” call=”” hoodboi’s=”” remix=”” of=”” lido’s=”” “i=”” love=”” you.”=”” it’s=”” first=”” track=”” from=”” upcoming=”” ep I Love You Too (The Remixes), dropping October 21st, featuring reworks from his I Love You EP done by the likes of Obey City, Lindsay Lowend, and more.3.>

Lido is bae. Hoodboi is bae. This remix is bae. Listen to it and feel the love in your <3.