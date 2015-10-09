Listen to James Blake’s Tender Cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence”

James Blake returned to his Thursday night BBC Radio 1 residency last night, and dropped a previously unreleased cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” Is drop the right word? Can you drop a Simon & Garfunkel cover—all supple synths and milti-layered vocals? Maybe not. Let’s say he laid it down, on a cushion. Blake also invited Bon Iver onto the show last night, who honored the occasion with a killer Bob Dylan impression.

Have you ever heard of a more tender and pensive scene than James Blake and Bon Iver sitting silently in a studio listening to a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” probably with both hands pressed together and held up to their chins? The answer is no, you have not. Fetch a saucer to catch your tears, and then press play on the below. Or listen to the entire show here.