Next Friday September 25, Julia Holter’s Have You In My Wilderness will be out via Domino Records. In advance of that, NPR’s First Listen has premiered the record in its entirety. Holter goes beyond to bring out a variety of influences in her work, distorting the possibilities of pop music and turning all those different textures into a prism that’s all her own. In the span of a single song, she’s able to transmute a track from easily digestible to strange. Check it out below.