Holy Shit, The Full Demo Tape of Kurt Cobain’s First Band Has Been Unearthed

Holy shit! It’s been an exciting week for Nirvana fans. Earlier this week a bunch of tracks – ranging from alternate takes on the band’s classics “Polly” and “Come As You Are” to demos of “Moist Vagina” and “Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip” – leaked. Today though, the unknown soldiers of the internet have provided Nirvana fans with their own holy grail. What’s that, you ask? It’s the full-recording of the Illiteracy Will Prevail, a seventeen track demo tape of Kurt Cobain’s pre-Nirvana band Fecal Matter. The tape has never appeared online before. Now it’s here, available in all its scuzzy, lo-fi glory.

Given that most of these demos have never appeared online before, there are questions that need to be asked. Like where have they come from? How have they been hidden for so long? Why now? Is Dave Grohl leaking them all? It’s Dave Grohl, isn’t it?! That last question is one conspiracy theory being entertained by Nirvana fans related to another leak of seven Foo Fighters tracks that also surfaced earlier this week. The long awaited Million Dollar Demos – which feature “All My Life” and “Have It All” – have been salivated over for years. Yesterday they dropped and this unfounded gift of rare Nirvana and Foo’s material have lead some fans to believe rock’s nicest nice guy is dropping the demos while tending to his broken leg.

Substream Magazine report that the Foo Fighters demos were uploaded by a Redditor named Dale Nixon. For those unaware with the ins-and-outs of punk history ‘Dale Nixon’ is a pseudonym musicians use to hide their identity. Greg Ginn was credited as ‘Dale Nixon’ on Black Flag’s “My War”. Minor Threat founding member Brian Baker used the ‘Nixon’ ‘nom on a Dag Nasty record. And then there’s Dave Grohl himself, who was credited as ‘Dale Nixon’ on the Melvins album King Buzzo.

Another clue: Dave Grohl is obsessed with the film Austin Powers. How do we know? He said so in an interview with Loaded, stating he once watched it five times a day. The ‘Dale_Nixon’ account used to upload the Foos demos, which has since been deleted, used the quote – “We get the warhead and we hold the world ransom for… ONE MILLION DOLLARS!” – from Austin Powers character Dr Evil as the leak post’s headline.

Is it really Dave Grohl? Who cares. At the end of the day, here are two new lusted after rareities from Nirvana and Foo Fighters. You’ve probably already guessed by now and not even made it to the bottom of the page, but you can listen to both above.

Update: A representative for Dave Grohl reached out to us to say “it’s absolutely not true and ridiculous” that Dave Grohl could be behind the leaks.

