A Faceless New Artist Just Dropped a Mind-Warping Single Along with a Game That Lets You Punch Hitler in the Face

“Trouble” is the title of this debut track from the anonymous act Mouthe. This faceless phenomenon is half-rapping, half-singing with a trippy and twisted flow that seems at home in this futuristic soundscape. This electro-based hip-hop jumps out at you with its spooky harmonics, dark vocals and razor-sharp panning. Praised by the likes of Skrillex, this no-info act certainly has a bright future ahead of him…It? Them? Does it matter? Probably not.

Along with “Trouble”, Mouthe has decided to release a freaky online game, because, well, why not. Reminiscent of Gaspar Noé’s Enter the Void, we follow Mouthe on a dreamsicle search quest for mysterious power-up pills. If you’re in the mood for beating the crap out of Hitler (yes, really), or simply being a fly on the mind-warped, virtual wall for our artist’s psychedelic trip, you should take a trip into this masked man’s shady world and give it a go.