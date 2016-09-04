Listen to Nicki Minaj’s New Track “The Pinkprint Freestyle”



Photo via Nicki Minaj on Instagram

A week on from her Soulcycle-heavy VMA performance alongside Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj returned this afternoon, dropping a new track out of nowhere. “The Pinkprint Freestyle” is six minutes of Nicki flowing over the beat from Young M.A’s near-perfect early summer track “OOOUUU.”

She shouts out the Brooklyn rapper early on, too, referring to her as “the female Jay” and thanking Lil Wayne for backing her. And from there, she just goes off. “I’m draggin’ these hoes like Harambe did the kid,” she raps, “Shut the club down, it was poppin’ and we slid / I call my pussy liquor, I ain’t talkin’ ’bout a swig.”

It’s delivered with the same swagger and precision that Nicki brings to just about everything, too, which means that already great lines like “Strung out on the pussy so I call her Crystal Methanine / Shorty tryna give me brain like telepathy” come out like knives.

Check it out below.

