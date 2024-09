There’s a lot to gather from the music of Oneohtrix Point Never. In each release, he’s constantly changing the nodes and textures of his music with each release. His new record Garden of Delete is a huge step into a new musical direction, based on the new song he released today “I Bite Through It.” It’s chaotic as ever, that sound is large enough to pierce through a huge venue or room. One can only guess what’s next on the record, coming out on Warp Records November 13.