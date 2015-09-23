Listen to Peaches’ New Album ‘Rub’ in its Entirety

This Friday, Peaches will release her sixth full-length record, Rub through I U She Music. We’ve been incredibly excited for the record’s release for a while now, and all of the killer features its had have really fleshed out what Rub will be about. I mean, did you ever expect to see Kim Gordon vaping while Peaches loses a wrestling match, or Peaches and Margaret Cho wandering around Los Angeles making everyone uncomfortable? Probably not. But today, you can see the vision of Rub in full, thanks to Peaches streaming the record in its entirety on her website, and in the playlist below.