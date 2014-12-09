Listen to Rae Sremmurd, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug’s New Single “Throw Sum Mo”



Photo via RaeSremmurd.com

How in tune with Sremm Life are you? When we talked to them earlier this fall, Rae Sremmurd explained that their Sremm Life philosophy is based on “the good life, the family, safe sex and paychecks, riding in the front seat, [and] good vibes.” I think we can all agree that those are pretty chill, good things that are not bad. You know what else is a chill, good thing that is not bad? “Throw Sum Mo,” Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy’s new track with Nicki Minaj and Young Thug. As Swae promised, the track is, “Sonically pleasing for your ears but just be weird as fuck, sounding like nothing else.” Nicki is on hook duty, and Thugger drops a slick verse, but this track is all #SremmLife, baby. And (again), #SremmLife is only a good thing.

Videos by VICE

Listen to the track below, and below that listen to Nicki Minaj’s “All Things Go” and watch Young Thug’s video for “The Blanguage,” just because that song is dope as fuck and you should think about how it might be the best song of the year in Noisey’s Reader Poll.

Follow Drew Millard on Twitter.