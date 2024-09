Here is the new Migos mixtape. Are the Migos better than The Beatles? There are five Beatles, but there are only three Migos. The Migos revived rapping in triplicate flows, the Beatles hid Paul McCartney’s death. John Lennon said The Beatles were bigger than Jesus, wear more jewelry than Jesus. One thing is for certain, though, and that is that The Beatles never released a mixtape called Rich N—ga Timeline. As of now, Migos have done that. Listen to it below.