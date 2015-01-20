Listen to the Remastered Reissue of Head Wound City’s ‘Street College’

Every so often, an album comes along that makes your ears feel like they’re being diddled by an alien creature’s bizarre tentacles. Head Wound City’s EP is one of these albums. The band is a noisegrind supergroup with two members of the Blood Brothers, two members of the Locust, and Nick Zinner—the guitarist from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. It’s the sort of music that might make you want to drive a motorcycle across a thinly-iced lake, or start a PCP-fueled wrestling league.

The record came out in 2005, but Justin Pearson’s label Three One G recently had it remastered to be reissued on March 10. The entire EP is under ten minutes long, and each song is an invigoratingly terrifying assault on everything sacred. It’s fantastic.

