Listen To This Teaser Track Off The New Virgin Suicide Album and Get To Know Their Lead Singer

The last time we caught up with Danish band Virgin Suicide we were showing you their debut music video, remember, that one with the teens shoving their hands down each other’s pants on a playground? Even then, we knew that although the guys were certainly quirky, they have a firm grasp on what it is to create a dreamy pop song and it looks like they will be doing so for a very long time to come. As the release date of their debut LP Virgin Suicide draws near, we bring you a little taste of what to expect in the form of “Marble Sky,” the grande finale track of the album. You’re going to love it, you’re going to get wet for the new album, and you’re going to want to know more about lead singer Martin Grønne and his silky smooth boy band voice. We anticipated this, so we wrangled him down for a quick chat.

Noisey: What’s your favorite midnight snack?

Martin: It’s definitely pizza. I love pizza with all my heart. I actually considered ending my pescetarian lifestyle, just to have more options at the pizza place. But then again, it’s a lot of responsibility to choose what to put on a pizza.

When did you lose your virginity?

When I wrote the album Virgin Suicide.

What’s your worst habit?

That might be staying up all night, forgetting to go to bed.

What did you get picked on for when you were a kid?

For picking on the guitar! That wasn’t very cool in my school. Not the picking vs. strumming part, just playing the guitar… and music in general!

What’s your favorite guilty pleasure music?

Ah, there is a lot in that general genre. But then again, it’s just a genre, I don’t really feel guilty listening to it because it’s so good. Actually what makes me feel most guilty, is listening to the same album over and over again. Like when I put on Revolver or Unapologetic, I feel really guilty.

Why was the last time your mom got mad at you?

Oh she never picks on me. She did get mad at the radio host for disliking our band name though. That wasn’t cool…

The last time you puked, what made you puke?

Obviously alcohol. Luckily no pizza was wasted!

If I gave you a puppy right now, what would you name it and why?

I wish you would! I’d spend hours waiting for that moment to arrive. But the puppy: Lars Vognstrup, because then I could have two of them in the studio being cute and funny at the same time.

What’s your favorite dad joke?

I always liked pull the finger. That one is practical and works in any country. The other ones I like need to be in Danish in order to work.

What’s your favorite pickup line?

Hey baby, don’t you just love Radiohead?

Where would be the best place in the world to die?

I had a pretty bad feeling on stage at SPOT festival this weekend, and I thought how crazy it would be to die. Shouldn’t we just all die at the same time? That would be way easier. Virgin Suicide would always choose Silkeborg or Tokyo though!

What movie scared the shit out of you as a kid?

I have two major traumas with movies as a kid. Lars von Triers Riget, where the huge baby Lillebror grows fast as a devil and is screaming in his incubator, yikes. Then Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, where the stupid guy drinks from the wrong cup and ages in seconds until he crumbles and vanishes as a skeleton…

What’s the worst job you’ve ever had?

A kindergarten on Amager (sorry guys!)

What was the hardest part about making this new album?

Choosing which songs to put on the actual album and the long distance between me and Sune in the mixing process. Turned out to be very lucrative for the outcome, but the time difference between Copenhagen and LA was horrible sometimes, when you felt like pushing the limits and finishing the mix before going the bed!

What’s your favorite song on the new album?

See that’s the hardest part. Choosing between the songs. I feel like it’s a combo of them all, I guess that’s why I try to make them sound so much like each other. For me, all of them could be singles, I couldn’t choose which one would be a better single.

Thanks Martin.

The full album will be officially out May 18th. Virgin Suicide will also be supporting Ulige Numre tomorrow night at Pumpehuset.