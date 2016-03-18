Listen To This Unearthed Fugees Freestyle Fresh Out Of 1995

Image via Wikimedia

The Fugees’ second album The Score (1996) is easily recognized as one of the best creations to have been flung out of the decade, as was Lauryn Hill’s very own (and so far only) solo record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998). But despite the undeniable musical brilliance of the trio, there’s absolutely no chance in hell that they will ever reunite (Pras claimed that Lauryn Hill was definitely not up for it), so you might as well give up on ever hearing anything other than their well-worn back catalog.

UNTIL NOW! It turns out that there’s music in the vault, and English DJ Tim Westwood has unleashed an unreleased Fugees freestyle from 1995, recorded right at the height of their peak. “You crossed the line now there’s no coming back, MCs are getting sucked into my intergalactical pull, I’m the article don’ya on your arse,” raps Lauryn Hill, using a line from her unreleased collab with Method Man “Lost in the Masquerade”. The mic is then passed back-and-forth between Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras in a mini-cypher, who rap a mish-mash of unheard material alongside portions of rhymes from other tracks.

Listen to the whole thing below: