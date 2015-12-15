Listen to Two Brand New YG Songs

It’s been a slightly quiet year for one of Compton’s finest, YG, but as of late the intensity has been turned up. Today, he dropped two brand new songs, “City Mad” featuring Mozzy and Slim400 and “Goapele Freestyle” also with Slim400. Both tracks bring out YG’s best qualities; “City Mad” featuring a mean west coast bounce to it and “Goapele Freestyle” showing the lyrical intensity and truth YG can unload at a moment’s notice. Both songs easily put YG’s upcoming Still Krazy on a most anticipated 2016 shortlist.