Listen to Two New Face-Melting Singles from Ty Segall Supergroup FUZZ

Fuzz is the psych-punk supergroup of So-Cal garage rock luminaries Ty Segall, Charles Moothart, and Chad Ubovich. The acid-washed three-piece have just released two hot singles from their upcoming double LP titled II. “Rat Race” and “Pollinate” are blistering rips of proto-metal that take the best parts of the band’s respective projects (Meatbodies, Ty Segall, Epsilons) and roll them into one monstrous thrust of Sabbath-inspired, face-melting rawk. Stream the singles below and check out their upcoming tour dates. A band this brutal is not to be missed.
Pre-order II here. Tour dates are listed below.
Wed. Aug. 12 – Berlin, DE @ Binuu
Thu. Aug. 13 – Hasselt, BE @ Muzikodroom
Fri. Aug. 14 – St. Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
Sun. Aug. 16 – Sardinia, IT @ Fordongianus The Frames
Tue. Aug. 18 – Ravenna, IT @ Hanabi
Thu. Aug. 20 – Charleville, FR @ Mezieres Cabaret Vert Festival
Fri. Aug. 21 – Biddinghuisen, NL @ Low Land Festival
Sat. Aug. 22 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Paredes De Coura Festival
Mon. Aug. 24 – Madrid, ES @ But
Tue. Aug. 25 – Bilbao, ES @ Café Antxokia
Wed. Aug. 26 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rocher De Palmer
Thu. Aug. 27 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Fri. Aug. 28 – La Tour De Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae
Sat. Aug. 29 – Gigor, FR @ Freak Show
Sun. Aug. 30 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine
Tue. Sep. 1 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Wed. Sep. 2 – Dublin, IE @ Whelans
Thu. Sep. 3 – Leeds, UK @ Brudennel Social Club
Fri. Sep. 4 – London, UK @ Heaven
Sat. Sep. 5 – Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
Fri. Oct. 16 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Sat. Oct. 17 – Crystal Bay, NV @ Crystal Bay Casino
Sun. Oct. 18-19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Tue. Nov. 3 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Wed. Nov. 4 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Thurs. Nov. 5 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Fri. Nov. 6-7 – Austin, TX @ Fun Fun Fun Fest
Sun. Nov. 8 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
Mon. Nov. 9 – Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
Tue. Nov. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
Wed. Nov. 11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Thu. Nov. 12 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Fri. Nov. 13 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Sat. Nov. 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sun. Nov. 15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Mon. Nov. 16 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Tue. Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
Wed. Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON @ The Hoxton
Thu. Nov. 19 – Detroit, MI @ PJ’s Lager House
Fri. Nov. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sat. Nov. 21 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Sun. Nov. 22 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Mon. Nov. 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge