Listen to Tyler, the Creator’s Collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Wayne

When Tyler, the Creator announced the release of his new record Cherry Bomb last week, there was one particular track that caught attention. Alongside partner-ups with Kali Uchis, ScHoolboy Q, Toro Y Moi, and Trash Talk, a track called “Smuckers” was listed as featuring Kanye West and Lil Wayne. It was big news, not just for fans of either artist, but for Tyler himself. The Odd Future member reportedly turned down a verse from Kanye for previous album track, “IFHY”, yet has been a fan of West for some time. In some ways, he’s been mentored by Yeezy – with the rapper using his rarely serviced Twitter to feature most of Tyler’s video releases, culminating in Tyler writing a verse about “sitting on Kanye’s plane eating cookies” and reportedly shooting a video for a track from Kanye’s upcoming album. The hype that comes from adding Lil Wayne into this situation needs no explanation. There are people out there who would commit sinful things to even speak to the pair.

Cherry Bomb dropped last night and the track, alongside others, are streaming in full on Spotify. While it’s too early to give a definitive take on the record, early listens suggest it’s sitting somewhere between the two previously released tracks, “Fucking Young” and “Deathcamp”. The track with Lil Wayne and Kanye is on the more instrumental side of the record, with parping horns closing the end of the track. It’s pretty exciting: Wayne and Tyler trade bars, Kanye gets on a flex we haven’t seen since before Yeezus, and there is a line which says “richer than white people with black kids”. It seems it was recorded in the last few months too., because Kanye references his recent talk at Oxford University.

