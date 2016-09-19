Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s New Track “Stranger Things”

Netflix drama Stranger Things is knotted into the music world pretty tight now. The show’s 80s-inspired soundtrack, composed by S U R V I V E’s Michael Stein and Kyle Dixon, has already been given a physical release after near-universal critical acclaim. And the show’s stars—the kids—keep presenting themselves as some sort of dark, brilliant Mickey Mouse Club for the streaming-addled. Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven on the show, perfectly ran through Nicki Minaj’s verse from “Monster” on Fallon the other week and Gaten Matarazzo, Dustin to you and I, happens to be an incredible singer. And just an hour or so ago the kids took over the stage at the Emmys and performed Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk.” It ruled.

On top of all that, the show’s aesthetic has started to influence musicians outside of its own world. Tonight Wiz Khalifa, still seemingly prepping the new Taylor Gang mixtape, dropped a new track called “Stranger Things” nodding to the show. The track, which features JR Donato, mostly takes its title from the chorus: “I think I’m in danger, gotta wake my game up / Gotta stay the same, watching everybody change / Ah now they’re getting stranger / They’re stranger, they’re stranger, they’re stranger.” But the thoroughly excellent artwork makes its inspiration clear.

