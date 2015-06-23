Listen to Your New Favourite Rap Track, Daye Jack’s “Easy”

You know when a track sounds so smooth it sinks into your cranium with ease? That’s what Daye Jack’s “Easy” should do. Taken from the nineteen year old, Atlanta based artist’s upcoming project Soul Glitch, the track bounces along, sitting somewhere between the sound of Chance the Rapper’s Acid Rap, Vic Mensa, and this year’s XXL Freshman, GoldLink, with tinges of the Dungeon Family’s southern roots and other upcoming artists from the south, like Isaiah Rashad, flicked in between. Basically – “Easy” sounds like all of your favourite things, which is why it should be your new favourite. The colours in the video are great too. Big up whoever graded this.

Soul Glitch is available for free from Warner Bros on June 30th 2015