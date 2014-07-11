We Eavesdropped on a Conversation Between Foals and Jagwar Ma

When he’s not busy slamming the keyboards for Foals, Edwin Congreave runs a record label called Deep Shit. “Having ruined the hopes and dreams of thousands of young indie music fans by rocking up to DJ gigs with nothing but techno”, Edwin and Jack Savidge (from Friendly Fires), decided to establish a home for themselves in London – “a place for deep, intense party music”. This has resulted in club nights, radio shows, record releases and, two years later, is still going strong.
This weekend the Shit boys are taking over the Basement at Editions Hotel. Entry is free and as an added bonus, friend of the deep shitters, Jono from Jagwar Ma, will also be on the decks. In light of this – here’s an unpublished conversation between Jono and Edwin featuring booze-theft, Segaworld, and the worst rave video ever.
Jono: So it’s Field Day, and the festival’s almost over. There’s like one person left playing. I was backstage with Romy XX and Warpaint and a bunch of other people and there was this collective realisation that we had to get out of there before the bitter end arrived. I raised my hand and said “Follow me!”
In every backstage room there were these hessian potato sacks. I think they were going for an organic look or something. Anyway, I double-lined some garbage bags, put them in the potato sacks and filled the sacks with the rider from every last room. So here I am, walking through Field Day with two sacks full of whisky and gin, looking like fucking Santa Claus, and leading the entire posse back to Blue Recording Studio [Hackney]. My friend at Blue had set up some decks, a sub and some massive Tannoy monitors. So I started DJing back to back with Stella[Warpaint] and then Romy, and within an hour it was one of the coolest impromptu house parties I’ve even been to.
What was the point I was making…?
Edwin: That we should definitely plan an entirely spontaneous party again.
Jono: Oh yeah. Actually Blue Studio is a really good setting for a party, and the people who run it are really good people. The room’s still there, so when I get a fucking moment to myself I’m going to do a jam there, record it, and then throw a party afterwards.
Edwin: On that note. I want to talk about this live improv thing you used to do in Sydney, called… F.L.R.C.?
Jono: F.L.R.L?
Edwin: Is that not what I wrote?
Jono: The curve on your L probably looks a little like a C. Is that what happened?
Edwin: No… no, I think I’ve written a C.
Edwin: Well anyway, what does F.L.R.L actually stand for?
Jono: Fashion Launches Rocket Launches.
Edwin: I like it! So yeah, why I ask is because, a while ago, you were talking about doing a similar thing in London. And I think that, partly due to my age, and just being immersed in club music for so long, i’m kind of bored of nights where it’s just DJs. But conversely, five, ten years ago I was a little frustrated by nights where they mixed it up ‘so very eclectically’, with bands and DJs on top of each other all night. I’d be there thinking “God damn, I just want to hear the same beat for three hours”. I wanted to hear pretty deep techno, I suppose, which wasn’t really the in-thing; back then it was all about the dance-punk.
Recently though I think the scene has gone in the other direction, with endless parades of DJs playing the same beats, and I’d love to see something different – something live and krautrock-y, but which fits with the dynamics of techno, much like F.L.R.L.
Jono: It’s one of the frustrating things about being on tour at the moment. Even though I’ve been living in London for over a year now I don’t feel like I properly exist here, and it’s so frustrating, because right now in London there’s so many opportunities, so many great artists and so many great bands. All I’ve been thinking about for the last year is trying to put something like F.L.R.L. together in London. Aside from anything, I think it’s a really healthy thing for electronic musicians to jam together. Jazz musicians did it all the time, which is how they became so good.
Edwin: I think come across a lot of like-minded people! Simian Mobile Disco have this new all-analogue live show, which is probably riddled with mishaps and all the better for it. I’d like to see that. Then Untold, I think, is involved in that ‘modular-synth improvisation night’. I mean, it’s sounds like it could be just a bunch of people sitting around cross-legged, meditating in Cafe Oto, but I think they’ve done it in a club space too.
Jono: As for those bands + DJs-type nights, I actually remember really loving it as a format. At all my favourite nights in Sydney they would play a band and then turn it into a club night. I remember when i first visited London going to Durrr, or was it Trash? Was that the same thing?
Edwin: After Erol Alkan left, Trash sort of evolved into Durrr.
Jono: Right. I saw [digi-collagist] El Guincho, then Erol Alkan came on to DJ. It was incredible.
Edwin: Mmhmm. So, you are famously the brother of Dave Ma
Jono: Famously?
Edwin: Yeah! Or he’s famous for being the brother of you. You might need to battle that one out. The two of you are equally passionate about music, but you have quite different tastes. Why do you think that is? Dave is so, so passionately into post-punk that he spent years in London trying to get us to go see his favourite band My Disco* and I know you grew up with that as well, but you’ve gone off into this sort of swampy world.
Jono: One thing about Dave is that he loves to share the music that he loves with someone else, and because I was his younger brother, I was his go-to person for a good decade. The first band we got into together was Nirvana. Up to then all we’d listened to was our parents’ music: Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Paul Simon. But when we got our first ghettoblaster everything changed, because after that we could listen to the radio rather than rely on our parents to introduce us to bands. Because I was younger than Dave, any band he liked I liked by default. Which was fine by me, because he had really good taste in music. We’re talking Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Fugazi.
Edwin: How old were you? Six, seven?
Jono: About seven.
Edwin: Fuck! Really? Your parents must have been terrified.
Jono: Well I was definitely in primary school. And then, when we were both in high school, we started going to concerts and seeing punk bands. And out of that, we got really into the Chicago post-punk scene [Shellac, Big Black, Naked Raygun].
I remember I was getting to the age where I felt the need to create an identity distinct from my big brother’s. I got into electronica and hip hop, which. I guess, in many ways was the antithesis of Chicago post-punk and at odds with the values of guys like Steve Albini – this anti-sample guy who’s all about mic-ing organically and against compression or effects. I got into Aphex Twin, LFO and Autechre, and then all this music from London, and I think that was the point where Dave and my musical journeys went their separate ways.
Edwin: I remember when I was 16, when I started obsessively getting into music. I’d grown up with my older sister’s tastes. I don’t think she was a keen leader like Dave, but I listened to everything she liked, so I grew up with the Smiths and REM and all these Britpop bands. Then , at a certain point I was like “but… shit, I also really like this Orbital record–what does that mean?” I remember trying to rationalise it in my head – how you could be into two different scenes at the same time. I saw myself as an indie kid, and I guess I thought that your identity couldn’t be fluid. I guess I was incredibly insecure! Funny that…
Jono: Yeah I actually liked the idea that I could go a Fugazi gig and then go to a rave in Sydney and enjoy that too.
Edwin: Fairly generic question. Can you remember the first rave you went to in Sydney. What was your formative, er, you know, rave memory?.
Jono: I can! I’ll never forget it.
Edwin: Were you seven years old?
Jono: Ha, no. My uncle and auntie were out of town, so I was staying at their place with a friend of mine. We’d heard about this rave that was happening down by Darling Harbour, at Segaworld.
Edwin: Sorry, what?
Jono: Yeah. It was a theme park, designed and built by Sega, with loads of rooms and Sega-based rides, as in Sonic the Hedgehog: the rollercoaster. So we stayed up, arrived at Segaworld around midnight, and that was the first rave. Now. By then the rave scene had moved into happy hardcore and hardcore (I missed out on that golden era of the Manchester–Weatherall stuff–which I was too young for), so they’re playing like Spice Girls songs with hard style beats below it, and I remember thinking “god, what the fuck am i doing here?” The music was horrendous.
Edwin: It sounds like it might be like that Brony convention – you know the one? It’s probably the best thing on the internet. I think it’s called the “worst rave ever” or something.
Edwin: This is what it was like, right?
Jono: No… NO. Oh my God
Edwin: This is a tour favourite, this video.
Jono: Jesus. Wow. It was nothing like that but the music was equally as terrible.
Edwin: I remember some of my friends used to go to Raindance in Kent. I think it’s a fairly shitty trance rave, but to the teenaged me it seemed like the height of glamour. All the cool kids went… so it had to be good. But I never did. I wish I’d given myself more of an opportunity just to be a shit teenager. I took it so seriously! I want go back in time and pat myself on the head and say “hey, it’s okay to listen to, like, Ginuwine” I actually had a Ginuwine CD single, and I was ashamed of it! I remember hiding it! And I didn’t even have anyone to hide it from! Tragic.
Edwin: This seems like a good time to feature some of your current favourite records.
Jono: I’ve just been buying records non-stop! I’ve been playing a lot of old stuff, though. And I’ve been loving this compilation, early experimental synth music by Raymond Scott.
Deep Shit will be playing in the Basement at Editions Hotel this Saturday. Event info here.