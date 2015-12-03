From Little Mix to Skepta, Musicians Unite In Opposition To Airstrikes In Syria

Last night Little Mix, the British girl group formed on the X Factor, were at the Cosmo awards, alongside the likes of Millie Mackintosh from Made In Chelsea and former S Club 7 member Rachel Stevens. The Daily Mail reported their attendance as follows:

Presumably on her way home from the awards, Jade from the band, who is perhaps most famous for being unable to correctly identify accents, tweeted her disgust at the vote for air strikes in Syria.

Truly saddened and ashamed by the vote tonight. So, so sorry to the innocent people of Syria xxjadexx https://t.co/gdfskg2FgM — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 3, 2015

It’s often said that these are deeply depoliticised times for music, particularly when it comes to traditional party politics. Last night though it didn’t feel like that at all, with British musicians from the world’s of grime, indie and even mainstream pop speaking out fervently against the vote to launch air strikes on Syria.

The most publicised has been Skepta’s stark opposition. Before the motion had passed he’d posted this image on Instagram with the caption “Don’t Bomb Syria”

After the vote he tweeted:

Seen shit like this in the hood bare times.. When a OG just makes up a reason to beat a man up and man just have to stand and watch. — SKEPTA (@Skepta) December 2, 2015

As much pain as I’m in when I hear these nasty things happening around the world, I’m never surprised. — SKEPTA (@Skepta) December 2, 2015

Evidently the fight won’t stop. We’re still out here voicing our opinions but at the same time, man ain’t deluded. — SKEPTA (@Skepta) December 2, 2015

He wasn’t the only grime artist to speak out. Stormzy also posted a series of tweets in opposition to the vote (as well as some disturbing conspiracies about the shootings in Paris) while JME reposted a classic tweet of his from 2010 in which he accused David Cameron of being perpetually on Mkat.

If I ever see Cameron I’m gonna bad him up what a fucking clown — #STANDARD (@Stormzy1) December 2, 2015

Other musicians to speak out included Austin from Swim Deep, Aidan Moffat most famously of Arab Strap, Theo Ellis of Wolf Alice, and Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai, among others. Scots were particularly peterubed that, had Scotland voted for independence, they would not be involved in this military action.

Fuck Hilary Benn and his speech. Daesh aren’t like the Nazis, they’re far more complex. Like the T-1000 in Terminator 2. Shapeshifting. — Aidan John Moffat (@AidanJohnMoffat) December 3, 2015

397 people just made a truly terrebile decision. #NotInMyName — Theo Ellis (@SteadyTheo) December 2, 2015

Everyone who voted for bombing Syria needs to be kidnapped and fuckin put in Syria — ozzy (@austinwilliamsw) December 2, 2015