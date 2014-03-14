Live from the Streets of Istanbul

VICE News correspondent Tim Pool is on the ground in the Okmeydani neighbourhood of Istanbul, Turkey, where protestors are clashing with police after the funeral of 15-year-old Berkin Elvan. Berkin was out buying bread last June when a tear-gas canister struck his skull during a brutal police crackdown against demonstrations in Istanbul. He died on March 11, 2014, after spending 269 days in a coma. As news of his death spread, the city’s streets filled with mourners and protesters shouting anti-government slogans in a massive outpouring of grief and rage against police brutality and Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian government.

