Instagram Your Way Into This Fashion Shoot Right Now

“ALIENS”. Adidas x Jeremy Scott dress

PHOTOGRAPHY: FREEL & GORSE

CODING: JAMES HENNESSEY

STYLIST: KYLIE GRIFFITHS

Stylist Assistant: Hannah Gooding

Makeup: Amy Conley

Hair: Rebecca C Amoroso

Models: Jessica Peel from M and P, and Nina from Profile

The fashion industry is a very discriminatory one. You’ve seen The Devil Wears Prada, right? Well, literally everyone in fashion – designers, photographers, models, stylists, PRs, editors, people employed to blend flaxseed smoothies for editors – behaves exactly like Meryl Streep behaves in that film. So it’s little surprise that making your way into a fashion editorial isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do.

However, we’ve decided to democratise that process. Using some inventive coding, James Hennessey and Freel & Gorse came up with this shoot, which pulls pictures from Instagram that correspond to specific hashtags (the ones in the credits for each shot), then layer them underneath some photos they took of models wearing an array of sportswear and see-through skirts. So if you want to see your face wedged behind that girl above, for example, upload a picture with the hashtag “aliens”.

Or, if you’d rather just enjoy the spectacle, you can keep refreshing the page and watch the images revolve and revolve and revolve.

“WEED”. Adidas T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms; Reebok trainers

“CARA DELEVINGNE”. ASOS top, Ashish trousers

“CATS”. Antipodium dress

“FOOD PORN”. Urban Outfitters top, Christian Cowan-Sanluis skirt

“JAMES FRANCO”. American Apparel top, Christian Cowan-Sanluis skirt

“SELFIE”. Ellesse T-shirt

“TRIPPY”. Nike top; Beyond Retro dungarees