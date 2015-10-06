Livestream an Interview With Kanye West Right Now

Remember when Kanye West stopped doing interviews? The year was 2010 and, shortly after releasing his magnum opus record My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Kanye was quizzed by The Today Show host Matt Lauer on how he felt regarding comments George Bush had recently made – that Kanye’s “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” outburst was the worst moment in his presidency.

On the Today Show, Matt Lauer prompted Kanye West to apologise for his comment regarding George Bush – and Kanye was practically forced into an awkward corner on live television. Shortly after Kanye resigned from doing both live and printed interviews. By the time Yeezus was released three years later though, Kanye was firmly back on the press cycle. We’ve seen iconic interviews with radio host Zane Lowe, Sway “You Ain’t Got The Answers” In The Morning, Jimmy Kimmel, and countless more magazine interviews, from Paper, Vanity Fair, and Vogue.

That trend continues today with another live broadcast interview with Kanye West, recorded by Show:Studio. In it, Kanye is expected to answer fan-submitted questions. So what do we expect to find out? Will Travis Scott and Kanye be releasing a video for “Piss On Your Grave”? What was he doing over at Apple Music’s HQ the other week? When is this GOOD Music EP featuring new tracks with Pusha T, Jay Electronica, Pharrell and co dropping? What was he filming with Nabil and Mos Def earlier this week? Surely someone is gonna press him for a solid answer about SWISH’s whereabouts?

Watch below and find out (ps it might just be some fashion nonsense):