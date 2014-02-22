Livestream: Revolution in Ukraine?

After months of protests and street occupations, the crisis in Ukraine has intensified over the last week into something that may now be approaching a revolution. With President Yanukovych AWOL, demonstrators have invaded the Ukrainian Parliament building and MPs appear to be debating whether or not to oust the country’s beleaguered leader. Follow our coverage of the developments in Kiev via this livestream, and follow our news editor, Henry Langston, who is on the ground in Kiev on Twitter: @Henry_Langston

At times, the stream may be down due to unavoidable technical problems. If you can’t see anything, please bear with us and we’ll do our best to restore the feed asap.