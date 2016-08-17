LNDN DRGS Return with the Breezy “Burnout 2” Video

Jay Worthy and Sean House, the rapper and producer duo that make up LNDN DRGS, grabbed plenty of attention after the release of last year’s Aktive full-length. The Fool’s Gold release had the half-Vancouver, half-Los Angeles duo running through old-school beats and channeling their classic influences into the contemporary.

The release of “Burnout 2” a couple weeks back felt like a step up though. The track was a genuine play for the summer, sunny as hell and aggressively laid-back. Now they’ve dropped the video, directed by Noisey’s own Justin Staple, for the track, a suitably summery three minutes of hanging out and doing fun shit.

