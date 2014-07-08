Come and Watch Our Documentary at London’s First Amazon Film Fest

Zé Cláudio Riveiro (Photo by Felipe Milanez)

The World Cup might be coming to an end this Sunday, but that’s no reason to stop paying attention to Brazil. Conveniently, there are two ways to do this: torture yourself with re-runs of England’s World Cup games, or head to the inaugural Amazon Film Festival, which runs from the 10th to the 12th of July at Shoreditch’s Rich Mix Cinema. The festival will be celebrating the people, culture and creativity that make up the Amazon region, and better yet will be showing our documentary Toxic: Amazon, directed by Felipe Milanez.

Made in 2011, the film follows the story of married environmentalist activists Zé Cláudio Riveiro and Maria do Espirtu Santo, who were fatally shot outside their home in the Amazonian state of Para on the 28th of May, 2011 – the same day Brazil’s parliament voted to decrease logging restrictions in the country’s Forest Code. VICE travelled to their hometown of Marabá and then the site of the killings, meeting Brazil’s environmental protection agency, militant squatters and some modern day slaves who’d been put to work on the timber mills.

Rich Mix’s Lower Café Gallery will also be holding a free exhibition, “Visions of the Amazon”, from the 14th to the 30th of July. Comprising the work of four Brazilian photographers and photojournalists, it illustrates the effects the logging industry is having on the North Brazilian region.

You can find out more about the Amazon Film Fest on their website.