Look at the State of “Brits Abroad” in FTSE’s New Video

What’s the most appropiate encapsulation of Britain’s culture? Ask a Yank, and they’ll use a smorgasboard of out-dated references – fish’n’chips, policemen dressed in hats, bad teeth, Bridget Jones. Ask someone who actually lives here though, and the answer is obvious. The most on-point portrayal of modern British culture are the Lads on Tour. And more specifically, Lads on Tour Abroad.

You know the type: British men and women who escape the grievances of their mundane office jobs to stumble ass-out down the strip in Malia, Ayia Napa, Zante – anywhere with a high concentration of holiday reps, watersports, cheap shots, tacky clubs, and British themed pubs. Until now, that archetype – the stereotype that feels so uniquely British; of the lairy, piss-ridden, banter-bus brigade – has only really been captured on television. The Inbetweeners did it in their feature-length film. Sun Sex and Suspicious Parents cover them each week on the BBC. Now though, with the release of FTSE’s “Brits Abroad”, the simulataneously sad/happy state of the Great British Holiday has been given its own music video.

Videos by VICE

It’s not just the video – which uses footage of various weekends away – that captures Britain’s Angry Young Men on holiday though. Wih lyrics like “The party starts at the airport, taxfree vodka and a crate of export”, “arrive so pissed I can’t stand up, arrive at the hotel I’m man’d up”, and – my personal favourite – “I don’t give a fuck. Y.O.L.O. I’m an adventurer, like a contemporary small-minded Marco Polo; doing crazy shit like foam parties, funny tattoos, and drinking games. I’m so individual I’ve got a secret handshake and a nickname” – FTSE should basically be writing all of VICE’s future travel guides.

Watch above!

FTSE’s new record Joyless is released August 28th on Lucky Number. Pre-order here.