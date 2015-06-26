Looks Like White People Will Be a Minority in the US Pretty Soon

Photo of a standard white family via Flickr user Daniel Hartwig

White Americans are dying faster than they’re being born, and it looks like they’ll become a US minority in the next 30 years, Al Jazeera reports. For the past three years, non-Hispanic whites have been the only group whose death rate outweighs their birthrate, according to population estimates released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday. Everybody else is still poppin’ out babies, though: minorities are now responsible for 95 percent of population growth in the US.

As it stands, whites make up 62 percent of the American population but account for 78 percent of deaths in the country. Already, whites are the minority among kids under five, a statistic that’s never held true in the US before. The census also found that, for the first time, Millennials have snagged the largest share of the US population. Sorry, Boomers—about one in four Americans are now lazy, narcissistic brats born between 1982 and 2000.

