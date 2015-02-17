Los Angeles Police Department’s New Single Is Loving and Gentle

Unlike the actual Los Angeles Police Department, songwriter Ryan Pollie’s work is thoughtfully nuanced and slow, much of it about the fleeting security of love. It’s intimate and introspective, which makes sense because LAPD is a one-man project. Pollie still manages a full-band sound, though—he plays and records everything himself. This track, “Water and Wine,” is from a new 7-inch coming out on Fat Possum Records later this month. It’s dreamy and ethereal, and compliments the shitty winter weather nicely. Give it a listen.

Preorder LAPD’s new 7-inch via Fat Possum.

