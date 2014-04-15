Love, Serve, Surrender: An Alleged Paedophile’s Perfect Scam

Hippie guru Jay Ram was hailed as a public hero for fostering, adopting and caring for dozens of boys that had nowhere else to go. But years later, a new picture has emerged. Several of his sons have come forward to say that he preyed on them sexually and forced them to recruit other boys to molest.

VICE News has uncovered new evidence that shows that charities and child welfare agencies missed several clear warning signs, and continued to place new children in Ram’s care. Until now, he has never faced justice.

Click here to read more on VICE News’s investigation