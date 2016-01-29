LOVE/PEACE Are On a Quest to Save the World With Love, Peace and Beats

The house/electronica duo LOVE/PEACE – AKA Copenhagen-based Adrian Cadan and Theodor Nymark – produce lovely, upbeat house music and feel love and peace are all the world needs to remedy its constant struggles and crumbling foundations. While that’s probably true only to some nauseatingly idealistic degree, the world definitely also needs beats. Their new track “Black Bush” has those – and quite decent beats, at that.

“Black Bush” is a delicious blend of soaring, yet somberly mechanic GENTS-like vocals and a Todd-Terje-esque insisting thump—more than a little reminiscent of Foals, actually. That’s slapped together with a video depicting the urban jungle – from a crappy electronics store to crowded subway station – with the graphical sophistication of the original X-Files intro sequence.

Videos by VICE

Despite all of the gaudy metropolis and talk of a deteriorating world, “Black Bush” is a giddy anthem with an IDGAF-road trip vibe. It begs the question: is this what The Ramones would have sounded like if they had been electronica-slinging millennials? Hmmm…