Let Lower Dens’ Gorgeous New Romantic Video for “Sucker’s Shangri-La” Wash Over You

Lower Dens have a new video for “Sucker’s Shangri-La” out today just in time for the kick off of a set of North American gigs. The track mirrors a new wave / new romantic aesthetic, touching on influences like the Smiths, Echo & the Bunnymen, the Cure, and more. The video drives that point home, with an loner karaoke singer singing the track in a bar oversaturated in blue. Check out the video, and look for the band on tour.

LOWER DENS on TOUR

07-16 Cincinnati, OH – MOTR Pub ~

07-17 Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop ~

07-18 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

07-19 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall (Official Pitchfork Festival Afterparty) $

07-21 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry ~

07-24 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ~

07-25 Vancouver, BC – Electric Owl ~

07-26 Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party

07-28 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge ~

07-29 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge ~

07-31 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre (GorillavsBear Festival)

08-01 Austin, TX – The Mohawk (GorillavsBear Festival)

08-03 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks ~

08-04 Atlanta, GA – The Earl ~

08-05 Raleigh, NC – Kings ~

08-07 Houston, TX – Contemporary Museum of Arts Houston

08-13 New York, NY – Museum of Modern Art (Summer Nights Music Series)

08-21 Los Angeles, CA – Echo (FYF Festival Sideshows)*

08-22 to 08-23 Los Angeles, CA – FYF Festival

09-26 Baltimore, MD – Druid Hill Festival

09-27 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston #

09-28 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom #

09-30 Toronto, ON – Legendary Horseshoe Tavern #

10-01 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place #

10-02 Arden, DE – Gild Hall #

10-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall (Via Festival)

10-17 to 10-18 San Francisco, CA – Treasure Island Music Festival

10-24 Bristol, UK – Simple Things Festival

10-25 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute

10-26 Dublin, IE – The Sugar Club

10-27 Glasgow, UK – King Tuts

10-28 Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club

10-29 London, UK – Scala

10-31 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (London Calling)

11-01 Brussels, BE – AB-Box (Autumn Falls)

11-02 Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

11-04 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen

11-05 Aarhus, DK – Radar

11-06 Lund, SE – Mejeriet

11-07 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

11-08 Stockholm, SE – Lilla Hotellbaren

11-10 Berlin, DE – Bi Nuu

11-11 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory

11-12 Vienna, AT – Arena

11-13 Munich, DE – Feierwerk

11-14 St. Gallen, CH – Palace

11-15 Zurich, CH – Exil

11-17 Lausanne, CH – Le Romandie

11-18 Lyon, FR – Sonic

11-19 Barcelona, ES – La Apolo

11-20 Madrid, ES – El Cielo

11-21 Lisboa, PT – ZDB

11-22 Braga, PT – GNRation

11-24 Paris, FR – Badaboum

~ with Young Ejecta

$ with How To Dress Well

* with Empress Of

# with Abdu Ali