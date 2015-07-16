Let Lower Dens’ Gorgeous New Romantic Video for “Sucker’s Shangri-La” Wash Over You

Lower Dens have a new video for “Sucker’s Shangri-La” out today just in time for the kick off of a set of North American gigs. The track mirrors a new wave / new romantic aesthetic, touching on influences like the Smiths, Echo & the Bunnymen, the Cure, and more. The video drives that point home, with an loner karaoke singer singing the track in a bar oversaturated in blue. Check out the video, and look for the band on tour.
LOWER DENS on TOUR
07-16 Cincinnati, OH – MOTR Pub ~
07-17 Cleveland Heights, OH – Grog Shop ~
07-18 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival
07-19 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall (Official Pitchfork Festival Afterparty) $
07-21 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry ~
07-24 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios ~
07-25 Vancouver, BC – Electric Owl ~
07-26 Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party
07-28 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge ~
07-29 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge ~
07-31 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre (GorillavsBear Festival)
08-01 Austin, TX – The Mohawk (GorillavsBear Festival)
08-03 New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jacks ~
08-04 Atlanta, GA – The Earl ~
08-05 Raleigh, NC – Kings ~
08-07 Houston, TX – Contemporary Museum of Arts Houston
08-13 New York, NY – Museum of Modern Art (Summer Nights Music Series)
08-21 Los Angeles, CA – Echo (FYF Festival Sideshows)*
08-22 to 08-23 Los Angeles, CA – FYF Festival
09-26 Baltimore, MD – Druid Hill Festival
09-27 Kingston, NY – BSP Kingston #
09-28 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom #
09-30 Toronto, ON – Legendary Horseshoe Tavern #
10-01 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place #
10-02 Arden, DE – Gild Hall #
10-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall (Via Festival)
10-17 to 10-18 San Francisco, CA – Treasure Island Music Festival
10-24 Bristol, UK – Simple Things Festival
10-25 Manchester, UK – The Deaf Institute
10-26 Dublin, IE – The Sugar Club
10-27 Glasgow, UK – King Tuts
10-28 Leeds, UK – The Brudenell Social Club
10-29 London, UK – Scala
10-31 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso (London Calling)
11-01 Brussels, BE – AB-Box (Autumn Falls)
11-02 Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang
11-04 Copenhagen, DK – Loppen
11-05 Aarhus, DK – Radar
11-06 Lund, SE – Mejeriet
11-07 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret
11-08 Stockholm, SE – Lilla Hotellbaren
11-10 Berlin, DE – Bi Nuu
11-11 Prague, CZ – MeetFactory
11-12 Vienna, AT – Arena
11-13 Munich, DE – Feierwerk
11-14 St. Gallen, CH – Palace
11-15 Zurich, CH – Exil
11-17 Lausanne, CH – Le Romandie
11-18 Lyon, FR – Sonic
11-19 Barcelona, ES – La Apolo
11-20 Madrid, ES – El Cielo
11-21 Lisboa, PT – ZDB
11-22 Braga, PT – GNRation
11-24 Paris, FR – Badaboum
Videos by VICE
~ with Young Ejecta
$ with How To Dress Well
* with Empress Of
# with Abdu Ali