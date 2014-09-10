PREMIERE: LV & Josh Idehen – “Waiting For the Night”

The new video for LV & Josh Idehen’s “Waiting For The Night” is kind of like a Visit London advert that you’d never, ever see. Flashing police sirens, despondent commuters and council houses. It’s actually a more accurate representation of England’s capital than any muck-eating-grinned tourist campaign, and one we much prefer too.

Producers LV and Benin City vocalist Josh Idehen release their second collaborative LP Islands next week (15 September via Keysound Recordings). Watch the video exclusively above.