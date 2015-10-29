Lydmor & Bon Homme Are Back With the Eccentric, Electric “Dream of Fire”

With their viciously anticipated debut album set to drop next Friday November 6th, the dynamic indie-popping duo of Lydmor & Bon Homme is back in black and white with their latest video, “Dream of Fire”.



Get ready for more of the fluttery, flapping dance moves we’ve come to expect from Lydmor as Bon Homme continues to rock the bowler hat, keep the beats robotically tight and hungrily eyefuck the camera like there’s no tomorrow. In this noir-ish video, the visuals are a bit more lo-fi than the rooftop jamboree they invited us on in “Things We Do For Love”. It has the twosome grooving on a minimalistic mobile setup so intensly, you feel as if they’ll show up at your door at any moment to involve you in their fiery dreams.



Drenched in the enthusiasm of a DIY YouTube act, the upbeat house vibes of “Dream of Fire” gradually intensify until they explode in a righteous, jump-cut-laden lyrical freak-out from Lydmor. In said freak-out, she rejects the monotony of the everyday humdrum and dares you to unleash your innermost blazing passions. Damn right, girl.