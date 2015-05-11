Mac DeMarco Shares “The Way You’d Love Her”



Photo credit: Coley Brown

Ah, whimsy. It’s Monday afternoon, so there’s no better time to Think About Stuff™, right? Here’s the latest song from Mac DeMarco—an artist who is basically omnipresent to anyone in their 20s—and it’s called “The Way You’d Love Her.” The track comes from his upcoming mini-LP Another One, which releases on August 7 via Captured Tracks, and fits nicely into the bouncy and carefree catalogue of DeMarco, continuing and strengthening the songwriter’s tradition of making music that sounds like a memory. Stream it below.