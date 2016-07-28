“Dang!” Mac Miller Dropped a Smooth New Track with Anderson. Paak and He’s Releasing an Album

Just when we thought he was going to lay low for a bit, Mac Miller is already at it again. He’s apparently gearing up to release a new album called The Divine Feminine to be released this September, only a year after the triumphant GO:OD AM. Zane Lowe premiered the first single from the album, “Dang!”, on Beats 1 and the only reaction to this track is, well, “dang.”

Going further into the smooth, sophisticated direction that Mac has been pursuing, “Dang!” is a funky, Kaytranada-ish groover that features Anderson .Paak in disco dominance mode. It’s not really a rap track, but then again, Mac hasn’t really cared for easy boxes with which to contain his work. Listen to “Dang!” below.

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada writer. Follow him on Twitter.