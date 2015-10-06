Watch Mac Miller Sync and Swim In His Video for “Clubhouse”

Mac Miller is no Michael Phelps when it comes to the finer aspects of aquatic sports, but he certainly makes a decent case in the video for GO:OD AM cut “Clubhouse.” Surrounded by a posse of synchronized swimmers who seem incapable of drowning, the rapper humbly finds himself rapping in the shallow end of the pool, the side of the pool, and the reception desk. On second thought, Miller doesn’t do much swimming in here despite walking around with a towel. But hey, it’s all about the small steps, Miller, the small steps.

Jabbari Weekes is the real Poseidon of these waters. Follow him on Twitter