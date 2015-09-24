Mac Miller Goes Mac-5 on the Unreleased ‘GO:OD AM’ Track “Speed Racer”

Mac Miller is at the point in his career where even a non-album B-side that sounds like it was mixed by your hometown struggle producer buddy can generate excitement. The Chase N. Cashe-produced “Speed Racer” is the kind of playful, boisterous jam that made Mac famous back in the K.I.D.S. days, albeit now informed by his psychedelic detours and improved technical skills, making it fit right in with other tracks off GO:OD AM. Now the question remains whether him or Young Thug has the better “Speed Racer” joint. Check it out below:

