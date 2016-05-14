Watch Macklemore and President Obama Speak About Drug Abuse

Photo via Macklemore’s Twitter

Recently, Seattle-based rapper Macklemore did something pretty huge, and joined President Obama in speaking about the dangerous of drug abuse and addiction in a new weekly address from The White House Macklemore speaks on his own struggles with addictions, saying “if I hadn’t gotten the help I needed when I needed it, I definitely wouldn’t be here today.” The pair go into the dangers of opiod abuse, stating that more people now die of drug overdose than do in car accidents. Obama brings up the fact that about 44% of Americans know someone addicted to drugs, and Macklemore then talks about how his friend Kevin died at age 21 from pain killer overdose. In the past, Macklemore hasn’t shied away from speaking about his history of drug abuse, but to see him with Obama speaking about the pains of addiction and how hurtful it is, is a great sight to see.

