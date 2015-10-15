Watch Macklemore Get Ciara’s Dorky-Ass Boyfriend Pumped Up for the Big Game

Russell Wilson, aka Ciara’s boyfriend, is the dorkiest football player in the NFL. This isn’t my opinion. This is a fact.

He’s the kind of guy who talks for like 30 minutes with the dude at Home Depot about which wood protector to put on his deck. He’s the kind of guy who leaves the bar at 8 PM because he needs to get home and finish his laundry. He’s the kind of guy who goes to the frame store. He’s the kind of guy who brags about his iPhone case. He’s the kind of guy will rank the Star Wars movies, but refuses to include the new trilogy. He’s the kind of guy who has really strong opinions about Weezer. He’s the kind of guy who eats Chinese food with a fork.

And in a new Bose advertisement, Russell Wilson proves he truly is the biggest fucking dork on the planet by getting pumped up for the big game by the other biggest dork on the planet, Macklemore. It’s beautiful.

